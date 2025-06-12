How Steph Curry Influenced Pacers-Thunders Game 3 NBA Finals
In a thrilling Game 3 of the NBA Finals, the Indiana Pacers pulled off a massive win, defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder, 116-107. The Pacers are now up 2-1 in the series after being heavy underdogs going into the championship.
Indiana was led by the trio of Tyrese Haliburton, Pascal Siakam, and Bennedict Mathurin. While Mathurin poured in 27 points off the bench, Haliburton nearly recorded a triple-double, putting up 22 points, nine rebounds, and 11 assists.
Haliburton has spearheaded the Pacers' offense all season long, reaching new heights in the postseason. Indiana is now two wins away from its first-ever NBA championship.
Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix recently reported that Haliburton, a teammate of Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry during Team USA's 2024 Olympic run, studied the two-time MVP via a highlight reel created by NBA trainer Drew Hanlen.
"After two games of wrestling with Oklahoma City’s defense, of battling waves of defenders that just kept coming, Tyrese Haliburton cracked open his laptop to study someone familiar with it," Mannix wrote. "Few players in NBA history are as adept at shedding a physical defense as Stephen Curry, the Warriors superstar who has powered Golden State to four championships … and counting.
"Early in the week, Haliburton’s trainer, Drew Hanlen, fired off a file of a decade’s worth of Curry’s postseason field goals, a highlight reel of Curry torching defenders from San Antonio to Houston, Cleveland to Boston. A generation of shooters have been inspired by Curry. In his first NBA Finals, perhaps Haliburton could be, too."
Curry has had a major impact on the sport of basketball, and this example just adds to the list. The NBA's all-time leader in three-pointers has endured physical defense en route to his four championships, drawing much of the defense. While Haliburton is less of a scorer, his elite vision still makes him the biggest offensive threat for Indiana.
