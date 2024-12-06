Ime Udoka Slams Rockets After 15th Straight Loss to Warriors
No matter how much the Golden State Warriors may be struggling, they somehow always find a way to defeat the Houston Rockets. On Thursday night, the Warriors desperately needed to snap their five-game losing streak and somehow did it against the Rockets, even without Steph Curry and Draymond Green.
After the game, Rockets head coach Ime Udoka absolutely lit into his team, calling their performance against the Warriors the softest performance he's seen from his team.
“All the things we've done to get a decent record have gone out of the window these last couple of games," Udoka said. "A few guys really didn't look like they showed up til after halftime... One of our softest games since I've been here for sure.”
Without Steph Curry or Draymond Green, the Golden State Warriors needed an All-Star performance from their role players - that's exactly what Jonathan Kuminga did. Kuminga put up 33 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 assists on 59.1% shooting from the field.
“That’s gonna be part of our evolution as a team — him and Wiggs stepping up to be able to score for us in the fourth quarter," Warriors center Kevon Looney said after the game. "Not just depending on Steph all the time.”
Thursday night was a very bad loss for the Houston Rockets and Ime Udoka should be very upset at his team. There's no excuse to lose to a Warriors team that's won 14 straight times, missing Steph Curry and Draymond Green, and on a five-game losing streak.
The Golden State Warriors face the Minnesota Timberwolves next on Friday night.
