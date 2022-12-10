Injury Report: Andrew Wiggins OUT vs. Celtics

The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics will have an NBA Finals rematch on Saturday night, but both sides will be missing some key players. For the Warriors, they will be without versatile wing Andrew Wiggins.

While Steph Curry was the undeniable Finals MVP vs. Boston last season, Wiggins played a massive role in the Warriors securing their fourth title in the last eight seasons. Wiggins not only performed well offensively, but his defensive versatility helped keep players like Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown from imposing their will.

The Boston Celtics have been the best team in the NBA so far this season, and will be a great test for a Warriors team that has been very up and down. Without Wiggins, who is such a key part of what Golden State does on both ends, this game will not be a true indication of how these two teams match up, but it will be fun nonetheless.

Steph Curry and Jayson Tatum are playing some of the best basketball in the NBA right now, and should put on a show for fans in Golden State. While the Warriors have been mediocre to start the season, they have been dominant at home, which is where this game will be played.

The Warriors will certainly miss Wiggins, but if Steph Curry plays well, they should have a chance against a red hot Boston team.

