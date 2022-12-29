Injury Report: Andrew Wiggins Status Update vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins has been cleared to return from his adductor injury, but that clearance was met with an illness that has delayed his return. The Warriors have strung together three-straight wins with both Wiggins and Steph Curry sidelined, but they are certainly still ready for some reinforcements.

Following Wednesday night's win vs. the Utah Jazz, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr announced that Wiggins is being listed as doubtful for Friday night's game vs. the Portland Trail Blazers, meaning his return will likely not come vs. Damian Lillard and the Blazers.

As eager as the Warriors are to get Wiggins back, they will not rush their versatile forward, especially after such a multi-week absence. Steve Kerr added that the team wants him to get multiple practices in before returning to game action, which is the primary reason behind his doubtful status for Friday's game.

Once the Warriors get Wiggins back, the hope is that Curry's return will not be far behind. The star point guard recently spoke on his injury, saying it is progressing well every day, and the hope is that his return will not be too far after his next reevaluation, which is scheduled for early-January.

While they await reinforcements, the Warriors have done well to pick up wins in each of their last three games, and will look to grab another against the Blazers on Friday.

