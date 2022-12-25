Injury Report: Draymond Green Receives Official Status vs. Grizzlies

After being listed as questionable with foot soreness, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been upgraded to available for the Christmas Day matchup vs. Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies. Already without Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins, and Andre Iguodala, Golden State is fortunate that Green is able to go.

Even with Green available, the Warriors are very shorthanded against the top team in the Western Conference. This matchup was highly anticipated after last year's second round series, but with both Curry and Wiggins out, it has certainly lost most of its significance.

The Warriors have struggled in the absence of Steph Curry this season, which is understandable, but they need to find ways to win while they await his return. Golden State's record has continued to fall without Curry, which has dropped them to 11th in the West. The Western Conference is still very tight, with the middle of the pack remaining mediocre to this point in the season, but the Warriors cannot afford to lose too much ground.

Heavy underdogs against a fully-loaded Grizzlies team, the Warriors are looking to shock the world with a shorthanded victory on Christmas Day. In order to do so, it will take big time performances from players like Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, and others.

The Warriors and Grizzlies will tip-off at 5:00 PM PST in Golden State.

