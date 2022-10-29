Skip to main content
Injury Report: Golden State Warriors vs. Charlotte Hornets

The Warriors and Hornets will both be missing pieces for Saturday's game
The Golden State Warriors are set to take on the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday night, but both sides will be without some rotation pieces. Fortunately for the Warriors, their injury report looks much better than Charlotte's.

For Golden State, they will only be without Andre Iguodala and Donte DiVincenzo. Iguodala has still yet to play this season, as he is dealing with a left hip injury. For DiVincenzo, he will miss this game with a left hamstring strain.

For the Hornets, they will be without their young star LaMelo Ball. The third-year guard has yet to debut this season, as he is dealing with an ankle injury. The team will also likely be without Terry Rozier and Caleb Martin, as both players are listed as doubtful to play. Rozier is dealing with a right ankle sprain, and Martin is dealing with left quad soreness.

Only without Iguodala and DiVincenzo, this is a game the Warriors should win. Even if both sides were at full strength, this is still a game the Warriors expect to win. The defending champs have not played their best basketball to start the year, but with Steph Curry still playing at an MVP level, Andrew Wiggins looking great, and Draymond Green being aggressive, they are tough for anybody to beat.

This will be a hard game to win for a depleted Hornets squad.

