Injury Report: Golden State Warriors vs Indiana Pacers
The Golden State Warriors are hosting the streaking Indiana Pacers in the first game of the regular season series matchup. The Pacers have had the better of the Warriors since the 2019-2020 season, winning six out of nine of the games played between the two teams. Both teams have numerous key players listed on their injury report tonight.
The Warriors have three players listed on their injury report: Draymond Green, Moses Moody, and Gary Payton II.
Draymond Green is currently listed as questionable with inflammation in his lower left leg. Green has averaged 8.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 1.0 steals per game so far this season.
Moses Moody is questionable with left knee patellar tendonopathy and Gary Payton II is questionable with a left calf contusion.
The Pacers have seven players listed on their injury report: James Wiseman, Ben Sheppard, Tristen Newton, Aaron Nesmith, Quenton Jackson, Isaiah Jackson, and Enrique Freeman.
James Wiseman is out with a left Achilles tendon repair, Ben Sheppard is questionable with a left oblique strain, Tristen Newton is doubtful with a G League two-way, Aaron Nesmith is out with a left ankle sprain, Quenton Jackson is doubtful with a G League two-way, Isaiah Jackson is out with a right Achilles tendon tear, and Enrique Freeman is doubtful with a G League two-way.
The Golden State Warriors and Indiana Pacers will face off tonight at 10:00 p.m. EST.
