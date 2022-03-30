Skip to main content
Injury Report: Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns

Steph Curry remains out for Golden State, while the Suns will have both Chris Paul and Devin Booker

Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

With his reevaluation set to take place in just a couple days, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry will miss this highly anticipated rematch with the Phoenix Suns. These two teams had some great battles earlier in the season when they were competing for the Western Conference's top spot; however, with Phoenix having now locked that up, and Steph Curry sidelined, this matchup will not have the same stakes.

The Golden State Warriors are currently listing only Steph Curry and James Wiseman out for this contest, the two formalities on the injury report for now. For the Suns, they will be without Dario Saric, JaVale McGee, Frank Kamisnky, and likely Cam Johnson as well. Johnson is listed as doubtful with a right quad contusion.

In what could be a Western Conference Finals matchup, the Phoenix Suns certainly do not want to lose to a Warriors team that is without Steph Curry. For Golden State, while a win over Phoenix without Steph will be hard to come by, they need all the wins they can get. The team is in danger of slipping even further down the Western Conference standings, as they have struggled to beat anybody with Steph out.

This game is set to tip-off at 7:00 PST in Golden State, where fans will be hoping for a big win over the best in the West.

