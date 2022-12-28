Injury Report: Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz

After another solid win vs. the Charlotte Hornets, the shorthanded Golden State Warriors are set to host the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night. In addition to the expected absences of Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins, the Warriors will be without Klay Thompson, JaMychal Green, and Andre Iguodala. Draymond Green and Donte DiVincenzo are both questionable.

For the Jazz, they will be fully-healthy, as their only absences are G-League players. Having started the season red hot, Utah has cooled off a bit, but they still sit two games above .500 at 19-17. The Warriors have done well to grab two-straight wins without Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins, but this will be an even greater test without Klay Thompson as well. The pending statuses of Green and DiVincenzo will certainly make a big difference once they become official.

It has been an up and down season for the Warriors, who have been mediocre even when healthy. That said, their young players have been stepping up lately, which is a good sign for when Curry and Wiggins come back. If players like Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman can continue providing positive minutes even with the Warriors fully loaded, there is a lot of reason for optimism with the defending champs.

This game against the Utah Jazz will be another great opportunity for Golden State's young talent to show what they got.

