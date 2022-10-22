Injury Report: Nuggets Reveal Updated Status For Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray

Coming into this matchup with the Golden State Warriors, the Denver Nuggets listed Nikola Jokic as probable, and Jamal Murray as questionable. Now with just under an hour until tip-off, Jokic has been upgraded to available, and Murray has been downgraded to out.

This was the likeliest outcome, as the Nuggets are taking a similar approach with Murray to what the LA Clippers are doing with Kawhi Leonard. With both players returning from ACL tears, back-to-backs are not currently in play. With the Nuggets set to play their home opener on Saturday, it made sense for Murray to sit out the front half of this back-to-back, even though it comes against a good opponent.

This will be a big test for the Nuggets with Murray out. They were unable to defeat the Warriors in last year's opening round of the playoffs without him, and will have their hands full again in this matchup. Even if Murray was playing, Golden State is a matchup nightmare for any team.

After this game, the Nuggets will head home to host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday for their home opener. Murray will get a much deserved ovation from the home fans in that one, which had to factor into the decision to hold him out of this contest against the Warriors.

While Denver will miss Murray against Golden State, they will have their MVP in Nikola Jokic, who gives them a chance to win on any night.

