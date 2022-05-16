Skip to main content
Injury Report: Otto Porter Jr. Probable For Game One

The Golden State Warriors now officially have their Western Conference Finals opponent, after the Dallas Mavericks embarrassed the Phoenix Suns on their home floor in Game 7. Now knowing they will face Dallas in the WCF, the Warriors can begin crafting their game plan for this series. Part of this preparation will be understanding who is available, and one of the biggest question marks up until this point has been the status of Otto Porter Jr., who has been dealing with foot soreness.

After having a solid series against the Memphis Grizzlies, the Warriors would certainly love to have Otto Porter Jr. available for this WCF matchup with the Dallas Mavericks. On Monday afternoon, head coach Steve Kerr announced that Porter Jr. is probable for Game 1.

Porter went through an extensive practice on Monday to test out his foot, and all signs point toward the veteran forward being available to play in the series opener. With Dallas overcoming Phoenix, the Warriors will have home court advantage in the WCF, as they finished two seeds higher than Dallas in the regular season.

With a trip to the NBA Finals on the line, this veteran Warriors squad is looking to reignite their dynasty, while Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks are just getting started. Both teams are hungry to advance, and both teams have star power, which should make for an entertaining series.

