Injury Report: Payton, Porter, and Iguodala All Available

With the exception of James Wiseman, the Golden State Warriors will finally have an opportunity to have their entire roster available for the NBA Finals. It is still relatively unclear what restrictions are in place for the team's players who are fresh off injury, but three key players will indeed be available for the beginning of the Finals. Shortly before Game 1, head coach Steve Kerr announced that Gary Payton II, Otto Porter Jr., and Andre Iguodala are all available to contribute.

The Warriors have dominated this postseason despite being down key contributors in essentially each round; however, against a dynamic Boston team, they will certainly be grateful to have Porter, Payton, and Iguodala all available to contribute. The three players worked hard to make themselves available for the NBA Finals, and with tip-off just hours away, they have officially been listed as available.

Game 1 between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics is set to tip-off at 6:00 PST in San Francisco, where the Warriors have handled business all postseason long. Home-court advantage currently resides with Golden State, but Boston will be looking to steal that back with a win. All eyes will be on the superstar matchup between Steph Curry and Jayson Tatum, but key role players like those now available for Golden State will have an opportunity to make their mark on the game's biggest stage.

