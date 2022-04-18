Skip to main content
Injury Report: Steph Curry Playing Game 2 vs. Nuggets

Steph is available for Game 2 between the Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets

After coming off the bench in Game 1 between the Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets, Steph Curry is being listed as available for Game 2. There is no official word on whether he with be back in the starting lineup or will continue to come off the bench, but he will indeed be available.

With Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole playing the way they did in Game 1, the Warriors were able to precisely manage Curry's minutes without needing to overexert him in his first game back from injury. While it is never easy re-acclimating a player into a playoff environment, especially when they have been out as long as Steph has, the Warriors have the firepower to allow Steph to ease his way back in. For Game 1, that was in 5-6 minute spurts at the end of each quarter.

The Warriors are looking to take a commanding 2-0 lead on a Denver Nuggets team that is down two key pieces in Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray. Steph will likley see his minutes increased as the series progresses, but should Golden State continue to handle Denver with ease, the team will be able to better control his workload.

Game 2 between the Warriors and Nuggets is set to tip-off at 7:00 PST in Golden State on Monday night.

