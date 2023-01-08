Injury Update: Klay Thompson Unexpectedly Ruled OUT vs. Magic

After initially being listed as available, Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson was unexpectedly scratched from the lineup just minutes before tip-off on Saturday night. Thompson was seen leaving the floor during warmups, and the Warriors announced he would not play in this game due to left knee soreness.

It was Thompson's left knee that he originally injured in the 2019 NBA Finals, so both he and the team will understandably be cautious any time there is discomfort there. Hopefully this is nothing serious for Thompson, and his late scratch is just an abundance of caution.

The Warriors just got Andrew Wiggins back from injury, and now lose Klay Thompson at the exact same time. Thompson had been playing great in the absence of Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins, helping carry the Warriors during their improbable five-game winning streak. With Curry's return around a week away, the Warriors certainly hope that they can string together a stretch of good health, which will hopefully result in a stretch of wins as well.

Currently sitting at 6th in the Western Conference, Golden State has time to climb even further in the second half of the season. They will need their top talent healthy in order to accomplish this, so hopefully Klay Thompson is not forced to miss any more time after this very late scratch against the Orlando Magic.

