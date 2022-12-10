Injury Update: Robert Williams Could Return For Warriors vs. Celtics Game

The Boston Celtics may be getting their defensive anchor back as soon as this weekend. Robert Williams spoke with the media on Friday, and indicated that a return against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday is possible. Head coach Joe Mazzulla indicated the same, leaving reporters with a sense that Williams could indeed return on Saturday if the big man avoids a setback in between now and then.

The Celtics have been undeniably the best team in basketball this season, and they have done it without their defensive anchor. Williams is not only an elite rim protector, but he is a lob threat on offense as well. With Al Horford in the NBA's health and safety protocols, Williams returning against the Warriors would give Boston a huge lift.

In the absence of Horford, the Celtics have started Blake Griffin at center, and the veteran big man has played great. Griffin has been receiving spot starts in place of Horford on the last half of back to backs, and has also been the replacement while Horford has been in league protocols. With the return of Williams on the way, it will be interesting to see how the Celtics approach their center rotation.

Already in a league of their own this year, Boston has help on the way, and it could come as soon as Saturday in an NBA Finals rematch between with the Golden State Warriors.

Update: At 7:58 PM EST, the Boston Celtics officially ruled Williams OUT for Tomorrow's game vs. the Golden State Warriors. This update comes just over four hours after Williams hinted at the possibility of a return for the Finals rematch.

Related Articles

Steph Curry Reacts to Controversial Travel Call vs. Mavericks

Draymond Green Reacts to Kevin Durant's Hilarious Postgame Answer

Draymond Green Slams De'Aaron Fox Trade Rumors