Injury Update: Steph Curry Ramping Up Rehab

While the Golden State Warriors have ruled Steph Curry out for the remainder of the regular season, there have been no indications that the superstar point guard will be unable to return by the playoffs. Since the beginning, that hope has been echoed, and each update has provided the optimism necessary to believe that will indeed be the case. On Tuesday afternoon, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr gave another encouraging update.

"He is on the court getting shots up. He's been able to ramp things up a bit," Kerr said of Steph on Tuesday. One of Kerr's most recent updates indicated that Curry had still not yet gotten on the court, so this development is certainly a positive one, with the playoffs just weeks away.

For the first time since 2019, the Golden State Warriors will be in the postseason. The team punched their ticket to the playoffs with their with over the Utah Jazz, and will now play for seeding this last week of the season. Current sitting at 50-29, the Warriors are the Western Conference's 3rd seed with three games remaining. The only other likely position they could finish is in 4th, with the Dallas Mavericks just a game behind.

In prior weeks, the incentive for the 2-seed was high, as the likely first round opponent was set to be the Timberwolves or Clippers. With the alternative at that time being Luka Doncic or Nikola Jokic, for whoever finished 3rd, securing 2nd was a big deal. With the Clippers now getting healthier, the Timberwolves playing well, and the slumping Utah Jazz falling down to 6th, a 3rd seed finish is not nearly as daunting as it looked just weeks ago. The Warriors control their own destiny for that spot, and will look to finish the regular season strong without their best player.

