Jimmy Butler Climbs Historic Warriors List vs Trail Blazers
The Golden State Warriors made a splash at the trade deadline by acquiring six-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat and it could not be paying off better. With Butler in the lineup, the Warriors are 12-1, as he and Steph Curry have created one of the most lethal duos in the league.
In Monday's win over the Portland Trail Blazers, Butler shined with 15 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists, and 3 steals, recording the 18th triple-double of his career but first as a Warrior.
With his triple-double on Monday, Butler has become the fastest player to record a triple-double with the Warriors since Rick Barry did it in 1972, per StatMamba. It took Butler just 13 games to secure a triple-double, while it took Barry only nine.
Through 13 games since the trade, Butler is averaging 17.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 1.3 steals, becoming a major factor in Golden State. Butler has successfully adjusted to being a second option alongside Curry and the Warriors are thriving with their new-look lineup.
Acquiring 35-year-old Butler to pair with 36-year-old Curry and 25-year-old Draymond Green certainly puts a cap on their championship window, but with how they have been playing since the trade, not much is standing in their way from making a Finals run this postseason.
Butler has already put his name in the Warriors record books and will continue to shine in Golden State's system as such a talented and versatile star.
Related Articles
NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors
Draymond Green Reveals True Feelings on NBA Basketball
Steph Curry's Half Court Buzzer-Beater in Warriors-Magic Goes Viral