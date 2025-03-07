Jimmy Butler Joins Rare NBA List After Warriors-Nets

Jimmy Butler's first 11 games with the @warriors:



17.1 PPG

5.0 RPG

5.4 APG

10-1 record



The only other player in NBA history to average 15/5/5 with 10+ wins over his first 11 games with a team was Oscar Robertson with the Bucks in 1970-71 en route to the title. pic.twitter.com/kRzDKBSneC