Jimmy Butler Joins Rare NBA List After Warriors-Nets
The Golden State Warriors headed to Brooklyn for a Thursday night contest against the Nets, looking to end their five-game road trip on a three-game winning streak. Facing off against a Nets team that has a clear agenda of wanting to fall down the standings, it didn't seem like the task of a win would be too tall.
While the Nets did hold the lead over Golden State heading into halftime, a strong second half by the Warriors held off a Brooklyn comeback to give them a 121-119 win. Led by 40 points from Steph Curry, it was his teammate Jimmy Butler who ended up making NBA history.
Now, 11 games in with the Warriors, Butler is averaging 17.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 5.4 assists while leading the team to a 10-1 record. In doing so, Butler has become just the second player in NBA history to average a stat line of at least 15/5/5 and have 10 wins in his first 11 games since Oscar Robertson did so with the Milwaukee Bucks in 1970-71.
Robertson would go on to win the title that season with Milwaukee, an aspiration this Golden State team likely has given their recent play and championship pedigree. While Butler has been to the NBA Finals twice, he hasn't gotten over the hump yet.
Golden State will now head back to San Francisco to prepare for a Saturday night matchup against the Detroit Pistons.
Related Articles
NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors
Draymond Green Reveals True Feelings on NBA Basketball