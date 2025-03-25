Jimmy Butler Makes Feelings Clear About Draymond Green
When Jimmy Butler was traded to the Golden State Warriors, one of the first questions on everyone's mind was how volatile his relationship with Draymond Green would be.
Very few players in the NBA are as emotional and hotheaded as Green and Butler, so it's only natural to be curious about the fit. However, everything has gone better than expected thus far.
Butler spoke with Ohm Youngmisuk from ESPN where he spoke candidly about his relationship with Green.
"Two winners that would do anything to win," Butler said about Green. "He could care less about personal success. He's just trying to win a championship."
"I just want to win. I don't give a f--- about nothing else. We ain't going to never butt no motherf---ing heads. ... That's what people keep overlooking. They think like we going to get in fist fights. No we not. Because all we want to do is win."
Surprisingly, Butler and Green have been bonding over something a bit unexpected - dominoes. It's a game that Butler used to play with his father.
"It's like basketball. You know how to see plays before they even come," Green told ESPN. "You can read the dominoes based off of what someone is playing. You have to manipulate the dominoes to get what you want out there to put the other person in a tough position. He's really f---ing good."
The Warriors haven't gone through any rough patches yet since acquiring Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat. What remains most interesting is watching how the team will stick together through tough times, especially with volatile personalities.
Related Articles
Jimmy Butler's Honest Statement on Warriors, Heat Trade
NBA Fans React To Steph Curry Injury News Before Warriors-Heat
Ex-Warriors Champion Makes Brutally Honest Kevin Durant Statement