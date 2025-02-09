Jimmy Butler Makes Warriors History vs Bulls
The Golden State Warriors are a brand new team following a trade that brought Jimmy Butler in from the Miami Heat. Butler quickly found success with his new team against the team that drafted him, the Chicago Bulls.
Butler made his Warriors debut on Saturday night against the Bulls, finishing the game with 25 points, 4 assists, and 2 rebounds. If the great statistic performance wasn’t good enough, he also made Warriors history. Butler finished the contest with 11 free throws, the most for a debut in franchise history.
Butler has averaged 17.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.1 steals so far this season with 54/35/81 shooting splits.
Before playing in his Warriors debut, Butler was sidelined since January 21st due to a team suspension. The suspension came as Butler walked out during practice after being told he wouldn’t be a starter, all stemming from a public trade request.
Shortly after being traded to the Warriors, Butler signed a $121 million extension that will keep him in Golden State through the 2026-27 season. The 35-year-old star has mentioned how he wants to retire with the Warriors following the trade, as Golden State fans should get comfortable watching their newest All-Star.
Golden State's aggressive move to trade for Butler ahead of the deadline has worked out after one game, but the Warriors certainly want to continue their success. Butler and the Warriors will be back in action Monday against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Related Articles
NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors
BREAKING: Jimmy Butler Reportedly Makes Major Warriors Contract Decision
NBA Fans React to LeBron James Injury News Before Warriors-Lakers