Jimmy Butler Makes Warriors History vs Kings
The Golden State Warriors were scrambling ahead of the NBA trade deadline, looking far and wide, trying to find a star to add alongside Steph Curry and Draymond Green. While a deal was almost made to land Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant according to multiple reports, the Warriors closed on a deal for Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler.
In a small sample size of five games, Butler has been fantastic with Golden State, as Friday night against the Sacramento Kings he put up 17 points, seven assists, and three rebounds. Combining his efforts across his five games, he made Warriors franchise history.
Butler became the fastest player in Warriors history Friday night to reach 100 or more points, 25 or more rebounds, and 25 or more assists with the team. Despite having several long stretches this season missing time with the Heat, Butler has turned back the clock and looked like his All-Star self with the Warriors.
While the Butler addition has been great, the team still isn't at full health. The Warriors await the return of Jonathan Kuminga, who has missed 22 straight games with injury. If he returns and can slide right back into the rotation and provide the scoring he did before he went down, the Warriors might catch a hot streak right before entering the playoffs.
Now 4-1 in his Warriors career, Butler will get the chance to avenge his one loss when the Dallas Mavericks come to Chase Center for a Sunday matchup on ABC.
Related Articles
NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors
Draymond Green Reveals True Feelings on NBA Basketball