Jimmy Butler Makes Warriors History vs Pelicans
The Jimmy Butler era in Golden State has been an overall success, as the Warriors went from almost missing out on the play-in tournament to being in contention for a top-six seed in the Western Conference. However, their recent stretch had them entering Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans on a two-game losing streak.
While most of that can be attributed to the absence of Steph Curry, the Warriors had no excuses for matching up against the Pelicans in New Orleans on Friday night. Seeking to keep pace and try to make it out of the play-in tournament, Golden State secured a crucial 111-95 win against the Pelicans. As a result, Butler made franchise history along the way.
After posting 18 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists, Butler became the fastest player in Warriors franchise history to reach 350 or more points, 100 or more rebounds, and 100 or more assists, doing so in his 21st game with the franchise.
Due to a Los Angeles Clippers win over the Brooklyn Nets, the Clippers remain in the sixth seed in the West. However, Memphis' recent move of firing head coach Taylor Jenkins could lead to a fall in the standings for the Grizzlies heading toward the end of the season and a chance for Golden State to climb up.
Regardless, Golden State will need all they can get from Butler now and going into the playoffs. That continues on Sunday night, with the Warriors traveling to San Antonio to play the Spurs.
