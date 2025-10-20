Jimmy Butler Opens Up About 'Lucky' Warriors Situation After Heat 'Chaos'
Six-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler had a chaotic falling out with the Miami Heat last season, even being handed a suspension for conduct that was detrimental to the team. Butler was ultimately traded to the Golden State Warriors at February's deadline, but his exit from Miami was ugly.
Butler made a public trade request back in January, when he stated, "I want to see me getting my joy back playing basketball," and said that could not be done with the Heat. Butler got his wish fulfilled when the Heat traded him to the Warriors in a five-team deal that also sent Andrew Wiggins from Golden State to Miami.
Butler opens up about new situation
Butler recently got honest about his "lucky" situation in Golden State, and how grateful he is to be part of that organization rather than his chaotic time with the Heat (via San Francisco Chronicle).
"All that noise, all that chaos paid off in a major way. I'm lucky to be part of this phenomenal organization," Butler said. "Everywhere starts off great, but then you know someone has to be the bad guy, and it gets to be me. I'm always the one doing something unbearable all of a sudden. ...But that's OK. I get to play in this wonderful league, with amazing teammates. But being here, they've only got one goal. To keep hanging those things up on the wall. Ain't no hidden agendas."
Butler has certainly landed in an ideal situation in Golden State, playing alongside stars like Steph Curry and Draymond Green and being in a winning environment with a player-friendly coaching staff and front office.
Not only did Butler need this type of situation that the Warriors have granted him, but the Warriors desperately needed Butler as well. After making the blockbuster deal at the trade deadline, the Warriors had a 22-5 regular season record when Butler and Curry shared the floor, making them a title contender, despite the team having a 25-26 record before the All-Star forward made his debut.
Now, heading into the 2025-26 season, the Warriors are expected to be back toward the top of the Western Conference, largely thanks to Butler's impact.