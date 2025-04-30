Inside The Warriors

Jimmy Butler's Final Injury Status for Warriors-Rockets Game 5

The Golden State Warriors updated Jimmy Butler's injury status ahead of Game 5 against the Houston Rockets.

Colby Faria

Apr 28, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) speaks to TNT after the game four of the 2025 NBA Playoffs first round against the Houston Rockets at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
Apr 28, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) speaks to TNT after the game four of the 2025 NBA Playoffs first round against the Houston Rockets at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
In this story:

Will Jimmy Butler be available for Game 5 between the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets?

Despite dealing with a pelvic injury, Butler's 27 points led the way for the Warriors to take a commanding 3-1 series lead with a 109-106 Game 4 victory.

Butler's impact was more than just his near-30-point effort, as he did what he does best by setting the physical tone, as seen by his back-to-back and eventual hard foul on Rockets forward, Dillon Brooks, in Game 4.

After missing Game 3 with the aforementioned pelvic injury, Butler's body has seemingly responded well, and the six-time NBA All-Star will be available for Game 5 after playing 40 minutes in his return during Monday night's Game 4 victory.

Butler, 35, didn't put up his usual All-Star level stats during the regular season. During his time with both the Miami Heat and now the Warriors, Butler is averaging 17.5 points per game to go along with 5.4 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per contest.

However, Butler has turned into 'Playoff Jimmy' once again and is scoring 26.0 points while adding 6.0 rebounds, and 6.0 assists in his two full games of the Western Conference quarterfinals series against the Rockets.

Butler and the Warriors look to close out the Rockets in Game 5, tonight, with tip-off set for 7:30 p.m. EST from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Related Articles

Published
Colby Faria
COLBY FARIA

Colby’s decade-plus sports writing experience spans across the likes of various sports, which includes bylines at the likes of CBS and Bleacher Report.

Home/News