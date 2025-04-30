Jimmy Butler's Final Injury Status for Warriors-Rockets Game 5
Will Jimmy Butler be available for Game 5 between the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets?
Despite dealing with a pelvic injury, Butler's 27 points led the way for the Warriors to take a commanding 3-1 series lead with a 109-106 Game 4 victory.
Butler's impact was more than just his near-30-point effort, as he did what he does best by setting the physical tone, as seen by his back-to-back and eventual hard foul on Rockets forward, Dillon Brooks, in Game 4.
After missing Game 3 with the aforementioned pelvic injury, Butler's body has seemingly responded well, and the six-time NBA All-Star will be available for Game 5 after playing 40 minutes in his return during Monday night's Game 4 victory.
Butler, 35, didn't put up his usual All-Star level stats during the regular season. During his time with both the Miami Heat and now the Warriors, Butler is averaging 17.5 points per game to go along with 5.4 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per contest.
However, Butler has turned into 'Playoff Jimmy' once again and is scoring 26.0 points while adding 6.0 rebounds, and 6.0 assists in his two full games of the Western Conference quarterfinals series against the Rockets.
Butler and the Warriors look to close out the Rockets in Game 5, tonight, with tip-off set for 7:30 p.m. EST from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.