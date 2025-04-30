Inside The Warriors

Injury Report: Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets Game 5

Multiple star players are listed on the Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets injury report

Farbod Esnaashari

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) controls the ball against the Houston Rockets during the first quarter of game four of the 2025 NBA Playoffs first round at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors are returning to Texas to take on the Houston Rockets for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series matchup and a chance to finish the series.

The Warriors are currently leading the series 3-1, and Game 4 was tightly contested from start to finish, with multiple lead changes throughout the game. However, the Warriors were able to get the final swing and hold on for a three-point 106-109 victory after Jimmy Butler, who returned from a pelvic injury, secured the game with free throws in the final seconds.

Butler led the way for the Warriors with 27 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds, and 1 block on 58/50/100 shooting splits. Butler has been an integral piece to the Warriors' success, not only in the Playoffs but throughout the final stretch of the regular season.

The Warriors are coming into the game with three players listed on their injury report: Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler III, and Gary Payton II.

Steph Curry is listed as AVAILABLE with an injured right thumb, requiring the use of a splint.

Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry
Apr 28, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during warm ups before game four of the 2025 NBA Playoffs first round against the Houston Rockets at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Jimmy Butler is listed as PROBABLE with a left pelvic contusion.

Gary Payton II is listed as available with a left thumb injury

The Rockets are coming into the game with one player listed on their report: Jae'Sean Tate.

Jae'Sean Tate is listed as out due to a right ankle impingement.

The Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets will face off at 7:30 p.m. EST.

