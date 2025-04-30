NBA Fans Concerned at Steph Curry's Swelling in Latest Photo
Will Stephen Curry be 100% for Game 5 against the Houston Rockets?
After splitting the first two games of their Western Conference quarterfinals series against the Rockets, the Golden State Warriors are 48 minutes away from closing it out after a 109-106 victory in Game 4 on Monday night.
The four-time champion in Curry had his worst game of the series in Game 4, scoring just 17 points on 39 minutes of action. Curry's lackluster performance could be attributed to having a right thumb split.
While the Warriors were traveling from San Francisco to Houston, Curry was seen without his splint, and it appears as if his injured right thumb has swollen up pretty severely.
Warriors fans see how bad the swelling has gotten for Curry, and are clamoring for the series to end tonight to allow the future Hall of Famer to rest for a few extra days before the next round begins.
"This is why there was extra black tape in game 4 - the dude is hurting bad but still out there - crazy," one fan said.
"GET THE W for rest," said another concerned Warriors fan.
"His thumb looks like an action figure arm," said another fan.
Curry, 37, has been his old self during the Warriors' playoff run, thus far. The two-time NBA's Most Valuable Player is averaging 26.0 points while adding 6.0 assists and 5.3 rebounds per contest through the first four games of the Western Conference quarterfinals series.
Game 5 between the Warriors and Rockets tips off tonight at 7:30 p.m. EST from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.