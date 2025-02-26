Inside The Warriors

Jimmy Butler's Honest Statement on Jonathan Kuminga

Golden State Warriors star Jimmy Butler got honest about Jonathan Kuminga's return from injury

Feb 25, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) before a game against the Charlotte Hornets at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors made a huge move at the trade deadline, acquiring six-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler to pair with superstar guard Steph Curry, and the new tandem could not be playing better.

With Butler in the lineup, the Warriors are 6-1, helping Golden State move into eighth place in the West with a 31-27 record. While Butler has been fantastic since joining Golden State, the Warriors have yet to put their full-strength lineup on the court.

22-year-old standout forward Jonathan Kuminga has missed the last 24 games due to an ankle injury.

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00)
The Warriors have yet to reach their full potential with both Butler and Kuminga in the lineup, but the newest Golden State star was asked how he thinks the young forward will fit into their new-look team.

"I think it’s going to be easy," Butler said. "Hella athletic. Can shoot it. Can score in a multitude of ways. Can definitely guard. I think he’s going to come back and do what he’s been doing. My job is to make it even easier on him."

Through 32 games this season, Kuminga is averaging 16.8 points and 5.0 rebounds but has excelled when given more opportunity. When Kuminga plays 30+ minutes, he averages 26.5 points and 8.3 rebounds per game, shooting 49.1% from the field.

The Warriors have excelled with Butler on the team, and getting Kuminga back in the lineup will elevate them to another level.

Logan Struck
