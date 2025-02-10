Jimmy Butler's Honest Steph Curry Statement
The Golden State Warriors traded for five-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler on Wednesday, pairing four-time champion Steph Curry with a veteran star. In Butler's Warriors debut, Golden State pulled out a 21-point win over the Chicago Bulls, led by the new star duo combining for 59 points.
Following the win, Curry reacted to his first game with Butler.
"He’s like the exact opposite player of me," Curry said. "I took 16 threes and he shot one. He got to the free-throw line a lot, dominated the paint. I dominate the perimeter. It has the potential to be really fun."
Butler heard about Curry's statement and had the perfect response to what his new co-star said about him.
"They say opposites attract in life," Butler said. "I don’t think I could be a better complement to him and vice versa. They’re (the defense) not leaving him ever, probably two people. There’s so much space with everyone else, I get the easy job. It’s so great playing with someone like that."
Even after just one game, Butler and Curry seem to be one of the league's top duos. The Warriors are just 26-26 through 52 games, but creating a star pairing automatically makes them a serious championship contender.
There are a combined 16 All-Star appearances between Curry and Butler, and their different play styles create a very dynamic duo to build around moving forward.
