Jimmy Butler's Injury Status for Warriors vs 76ers
The Golden State Warriors have an absolute blessing of a game on Saturday night as they face off against a Philadelphia 76ers team on a nine-game losing streak.
If the Warriors can handle business against the 76ers, then they'll finally be in the sixth seed that they've been desperately fighting for.
However, the Warriors may not have their biggest catalyst, who is arguably responsible for the team's 6-1 record over the team's last seven games.
Jimmy Butler has officially been listed as questionable against the Philadelphia 76ers due to a right mid back spasm.
Anthony Slater of The Athletic revealed that Butler had a wrap around his mid back after the Warriors' shootaround in Philadelphia 76ers.
Through eight games this season, Butler is averaging 16.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 5.6 assists on 43.3% shooting from the field. His numbers are actually the lowest he's had since the 2013-14 NBA season, but the way in which he scores has dramatically changed the Warriors' offense.
The Warriors shouldn't need Jimmy Butler in order to beat a struggling Philadelphia 76ers team, but Golden State was also struggling tremendously without Butler. If Butler doesn't play, it'll be a great test to see if the team's confidence has truly improved since the massive trade.
The Golden State Warriors face off against the Philadelphia 76ers at 8:30 p.m. EST on Saturday.
Related Articles
NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors
Draymond Green Reveals True Feelings on NBA Basketball