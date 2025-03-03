Inside The Warriors

Jimmy Butler's Injury Status for Warriors vs Hornets

The Golden State Warriors have listed Jimmy Butler on the injury report against the Charlotte Hornets

Logan Struck

Feb 27, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) looks on against the Orlando Magic in the second quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors took a huge risk at the trade deadline by acquiring disgruntled Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler, but the move could not be working out better. With Butler in the lineup, the Warriors are 7-1, and their new duo of Butler and Steph Curry is one of the league's best.

Since joining the Warriors, Butler is averaging 16.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. Butler missed Golden State's last game against the Philadelphia 76ers, and his absence was certainly felt. The Warriors took a crushing loss, and cannot afford to have him sidelined for much longer.

The Warriors now travel to face the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night, and Butler is tracking to return to action.

The Warriors are listing Butler as probable due to back spasms for Monday's game. The Warriors' five-game win streak was snapped against the 76ers, so getting Butler back to start a new one would be huge.

The Warriors have already looked significantly better with Butler in the lineup, moving up into seventh place in the Western Conference with a 32-28 record.

Feb 27, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) looks on against the Orlando Magic in the third quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Hornets are just 14-45 on the season and have lost six consecutive games to fall to 14th place in the Eastern Conference. While the Warriors should not need Butler to avoid an upset in Charlotte, having him on the court would make everyone feel much better.

Logan Struck
LOGAN STRUCK

Logan Struck is a writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's On SI since 2023

