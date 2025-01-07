Inside The Warriors

Jimmy Butler's Official Status for Heat-Warriors Game

The Miami Heat are facing the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night.

Dec 16, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) walks off the court after the game against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler has been at the center of NBA trade rumors for several weeks. While team president Pat Riley shut down the idea of a Butler trade in an official statement, the six-time NBA All-Star has since requested out of Miami.

The Golden State Warriors were one of the teams most heavily linked to Butler in trade rumors, but a recent report from The Athletic suggested little interest from the 2022 NBA champions in pursuing a deal for Miami’s star forward. Golden State is hosting the Heat on Tuesday night, but the contest will not feature Butler.

Nov 1, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) dribbles the ball up the court against the Golden State Warriors during the second half at FTX Arena. = / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Serving a seven-game suspension from the Heat, Butler will not be in San Francisco when his team plays on Tuesday night.

Via Miami Heat on January 3: “We have suspended Jimmy Butler for seven games for multiple instances of conduct detrimental to the team over the course of the season and particularly the last several weeks. Through his actions and statements, he has shown he no longer wants to be part of this team. Jimmy Butler and his representative have indicated that they wish to be traded, therefore, we will listen to offers."

Butler has missed the last two games, including Monday night’s overtime loss to the Sacramento Kings. It will be interesting to see if he is dealt before his suspension ends.

