Jimmy Butler's Strong Steph Curry, Draymond Green Statement
On February 6th, 2025, the Warriors were in flux. After losing to the Lakers 120 to 112, Golden State dropped to 25-26 on the season and was in danger of missing both the playoffs and the Play-In Tournament.
Then, they traded for Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler, and the energy and the record changed. The Warriors went on a massive run in the second half of the season, ending the regular season with a record of 23-7 with Butler on the team.
Even after a tough loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on the last day of the season, the Warriors defeated the Memphis Grizzlies in the first Play-In game and secured the 7th seed in the Western Conference.
Was the 2024-2025 season a success for the Warriors?
With four titles in a span of a decade, and the likes of Stephen Curry and Draymond Green still performing at a high level in 2025, the expectation is always a championship. The Warriors' DNA is built on competing for titles year in and year out, so when they do get eliminated, it is seen as an organizational failure.
But with all things considered before the trade deadline, the season should be viewed as a massive success.
While they were eliminated in five games by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round of the 2025 NBA playoffs, their run in the second half of the season proved they can compete in the Western Conference.
What is Golden State's plan in the 2025-2026 season?
Stephen Curry is the engine of the entire Warriors system. Without him, there is no chance to compete. He averaged 24.5 points per game on 39.7 percent from three-point range, earning another All-Star nod.
Draymond Green averaged 9 points per game, but was a Defensive Player of the Year candidate, averaging 1.5 steals and one block per game.
Butler averaged 17.9 points per game while shooting 47.6 percent from the field, and he is very confident in himself and the team next season, according to a new video he posted on Instagram.
"I'm on my way to being great man," Butler said. He then referred to himself as the "Robin" to Steph Curry's "Batman" saying, "Batman going to do his job. Draymond's the Batmobile you know. He's like the one that gotta get us where we need to go. He do a little bit of everything. Somebody shooting at us, he rolling over protecting us."
He had a simple message to Warrior fans: "Golden State though. We're on the way."
