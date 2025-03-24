Jimmy Butler's Controversial Miami Heat Statement Before Warriors Game
Very few expected the Golden State Warriors to thrive when they traded for Jimmy Butler, but somehow, the team became one of the biggest winners of the deadline.
Since Butler joined, the Warriors have gone 16-4 to push the Warriors up to the 6th seed in the Western Conference. Before Butler was traded to the Warriors, he was indefinitely suspended from the Miami Heat where there was friction between Butler and the franchise.
A key term for the Heat is "Heat Culture" which Butler believes has been overused. Butler explained more to Anthony Slater of The Athletic.
“I’m not saying it in a bad way, but I think it’s a little bit, like, overused talking about the ‘Heat Culture.’ It is a great organization," Butler said. "But I think a large part of that culture is you get guys that buy into a (winning mindset)."
Butler goes on to explain his reasoning more.
"You get some guys that buy in, you get some really good players and you get the opportunity to talk about ‘Heat Culture’ a little bit more," Butler stated. "I’m not saying it to talk down or anything, but I think whenever you have really good players you can name it whatever you want to name it.”
Butler is averaging 17.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.5 assists while shooting 49/29/82 from the field. He is set to play his former team in Miami on Tuesday when the Warriors and Heat play for the final time this season.
