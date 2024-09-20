Jonathan Kuminga Breaks Silence on Warriors Contract Situation
The Golden State Warriors already lost Klay Thompson this offseason and they'll have to be careful with what they do about Jonathan Kuminga.
Kuminga is reportedly expecting a big contract extension offer heading into his fourth season in the NBA like some of the other players selected in the 2021 NBA Draft. Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner and Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley both landed big deals this offseason.
Jonathan Kuminga is not letting the lack of a contract affect his mindset going into the 2024-25 season with the Warriors.
“I haven’t really got into it that much,” Jonathan Kuminga said in an interview with SF Standard. “I don’t want to step my foot off track. I’m focusing on how can I be great? How can I help something? The better you play, the more you do things, everything’s going to open up itself. So I’m not worried about things like that because I know who I am, I know myself.
"At the end of the day, it’s just having an opportunity, a chance to go out there and prove. And just waiting for the moment. It’s God’s plan, so I’m not even tripping or thinking about it day to day. Whenever it happens, it’s going to happen."
Jonathan Kuminga is eligible for a five year, $224 million contract extension with the Warriors, but that has not been much progress made on it, according to the Athletic.
“Everybody’s got their time when God opens their doors," Jonathan Kuminga added. "My door isn’t open yet. At some point it’s going to be open. Obviously soon or anytime, I know they’re going to be open. If you look at what other people are getting or doing or having, it’s going to slow you down. So I’m not trying to slow down. Try to keep doing what I always do, you know?”
The Warriors and Kuminga have until October 31 to sign the contract extension.
Related Articles
Draymond Green's Reaction to Steph Curry's Incredible Shot in USA-France Goes Viral
Boston Celtics Legend Slams Steve Kerr for Controversial Jayson Tatum Decision
Caitlin Clark's Two-Word Reaction to Steph Curry's Performance in USA-France