Jonathan Kuminga's Five-Word Statement Will Ease Warriors Fans' Fears
After a tumultuous offseason that was filled with back-and-forth contract negotiations, Jonathan Kuminga finally took the podium at his introduction press conference.
Fresh off signing a two-year, $46.5 million deal that came down to the deadline, Kuminga has made a few things very clear: his priorities as a player align with what the team wants to do.
When asked about "betting on himself" with the new deal, Kuminga shpaed his comments to conform to a team-friendly aspect.
"Betting on myself, that is helping us win a championship," he said. "I think that's our goal and that's how we're all looking at it."
Kuminga Sends a Five-Word Message
"I'm excited to be here," Kuminga exclaimed when talking about the negotiations that went on in the offseason.
The team-first mentality that Kuminga exuded represents a significant shift from the offseason drama that saw his agent publicly criticize head coach Steve Kerr.
Kuminga appeared eager to move past the negotiations over the summer and focus on what he can bring to the floor around Jimmy Butler, Stephen Curry, and Draymond Green.
What Can Kuminga Change This Season?
One of the most encouraging quotes from Kuminga during his press conference was his flexibility regarding his role on the Warriors' new look roster.
After many subtle hints and direct quotes expressing his frustration about limited offensive opportunities over the years, he downplayed any desire for more touches and highlighted his willingness to just help the team in any way possible.
"Being involved on both sides, and if it's on defense and it's 'Go guard the best player,' or if it's 'We need you to score,'" Kuminga explained. "I feel like that's what I'm looking forward to."
There is no doubt that the former seventh overall pick is athletically gifted, and his size gives Golden State the versatile wing defender they've desperately needed.
His untapped potential at only 22 years old makes him a massive wild card for the Warriors in a loaded Western Conference, but maybe a shift in mentality and maturity could be the biggest benefit this season.
Despite inconsistent minutes, Kuminga averaged 15.3 points per game in both the regular season and postseason, which suggests that there could be even more production if he embraces a new role.
In any case, it seems Kuminga is motivated to turn a new leaf.
“I need to mark my name as somebody who helped this team win a championship,” Kuminga said. “I think that would be beautiful.”
For Warriors fans that spent the summer wondering about their young forward's future, those words should be reassuring.
