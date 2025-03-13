Jonathan Kuminga's Injury Status for Warriors vs Kings
The Golden State Warriors have won 12 of their last 14 games, and just when fans assumed things could not get better, they are about to.
22-year-old forward Jonathan Kuminga has not played since January 4 due to a right ankle sprain, but after a 33-game absence, he is set to return. The Warriors are listing Kuminga as probable for Thursday's game against the Sacramento Kings, expectedly setting up his long-awaited return to action after a long absence.
The Warriors have been one of the hottest teams in the league, on par with the NBA's best Cleveland Cavaliers and Oklahoma City Thunder. While they still sit in just sixth place in the West due to a rough stretch before the trade deadline, their new-look lineup has worked wonders and they are now adding another dynamic playmaker to the mix.
In the 16 games leading up to his ankle injury, Kuminga averaged 20.3 points, including multiple 30+ point performances off the bench. Kuminga is expected to come off the bench when he returns, which could be where he makes his biggest impact.
Jimmy Butler and Steph Curry have taken the Warriors to the next level, but the difference is that their supporting cast has stepped up. Many fans are afraid that the addition of Kuminga will mess up the flow in Golden State, but having a two-way presence like him in the lineup will only help.
The Warriors host the Kings at 10 p.m. PST on Thursday for Kuminga's potential return.
Related Articles
NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors
Draymond Green Reveals True Feelings on NBA Basketball
Steph Curry's Half Court Buzzer-Beater in Warriors-Magic Goes Viral