Jonathan Kuminga Trade Talks With Sacramento Kings 'Overblown': Report
Jonathan Kuminga's status with the Golden State Warriors remains fluid, but rumors about a potential sign-and-trade continue to rise.
While Kuminga has not had an opportunity to fully flourish with the Golden State Warriors due to the likes of Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green, Stephen Curry, and formerly Klay Thompson, the potential is through the roof.
Kuminga demonstrated that he can produce more frequently in an expanded role in the 2025 Conference Semifinals against the Minnesota Timberwolves, scoring over 20 points in two of the last three games of the series, including a 30-point performance in Game 3.
Although Kuminga does have his breakout moments, there is also a reason Steve Kerr was hesitant to play him high minutes throughout the season. His lack of defensive instincts and inability to consistently play within the motion offense Kerr employs were detrimental to his spot in the rotation.
A new report by Carmichael Dave of Sactown Sports 1140 AM Radio revealed that the Sacramento Kings' interest in trading for Kuminga was overblown.
"Much like a lot of the stuff going on over the last month - little overblown. It's like the Kings being in advanced talks on Jonathan Kuminga. They were never in advanced talks on Jonathan Kuminga. They were two teams kicking tires," Dave said.
He continued, "I could see Kuminga's camp or other teams' camps saying certain things."
The Warriors have also held talks with the Chicago Bulls regarding a sign-and-trade that would send Ayo Dosunmu to Golden State as the centerpiece.
Kuminga averaged 15.3 points per game in the 2025 playoffs, while playing 26 minutes, 36 minutes, 30 minutes, and 32 minutes with Stephen Curry sidelined due to a hamstring injury.
Related Articles
Los Angeles Lakers Sign Warriors Summer League Player
Warriors Have 'Agreements' With Two NBA Free Agents: Report