Kevin Durant Makes Bold Golden State Warriors Statement
On July 4th, 2016, Kevin Durant shocked the NBA world when he decided to leave the Oklahoma City Thunder and join the 73-9 Golden State Warriors to form one of the best teams in NBA history. A move that was ridiculed at the time, given the path Durant took to become an NBA champion, Durant would eventually move on to the Brooklyn Nets in the summer of 2019.
His three seasons in Golden State were highlighted by two NBA Finals victories and two NBA Finals MVP trophies as the Warriors fell short of a three-peat due to injuries in the 2019 playoffs. On his recent appearance with Zach Randolph and Tony Allen on their show "Out The Mud", Durant talked about his time spent in the Bay.
“I think that was the peak of basketball in the league at that time," Durant said when talking about their Warriors 2017 NBA Finals matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers. "You had all that talent on one court at the highest stage in the Finals. That s*** was fun.”
While the Warriors did cruise to a 4-1 win during those finals, some of the top players of this generation shared the court such as Durant, LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Love, Draymond Green, and much more.
Curry would end up going on to win the coveted NBA Finals MVP trophy in 2022, but there's no comparing the sheer dominance displayed by the Durant and Curry Golden State teams.
