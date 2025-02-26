Kevin Durant’s Honest Statement on Denying Warriors Trade
There's no doubt that the Golden State Warriors are pleased so far about the outcome of their deal for Jimmy Butler. In seven appearances, the team holds a 6-1 record when he plays as they continue to climb the Western Conference standings and aim for the sixth seed to escape the play-in tournament.
However, there's the other side of the Butler trade, where they were rumored to land Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant to make a reunion in the Bay Area. Joining Warriors forward Draymond Green on his podcast, Durant opened up and addressed why he wasn't comfortable making a move to Golden State at the time.
"But as far as the Warriors, I didn't wanna move, and then as a player like me, I cost a lot," Durant shared on The Draymond Green Show. "Me going into your team in the middle of the season is gonna be a big blow to any team I'm going to. I get why y'all wanna trade me, for simple fact that's just business."
As can be seen by Durant's comments, he shuts down the narrative that was created, saying that he didn't want to come back specifically to Golden State. Instead, he cites the amount of assets the team would've had to give up to get the deal done as a selling point.
Butler's recent success and contract extension likely means the team will pass on an offseason move for Durant, but his recent statement shares that there isn't any bad blood between the two sides.
