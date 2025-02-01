Kevin Durant's Statement on Confrontation in Warriors-Suns
The Golden State Warriors welcomed the Phoenix Suns to Chase Center for a matchup between two Pacific Division opponents looking to gain ground in the middle of the Western Conference standings. The matchup also saw the return of Kevin Durant to Golden State, a place where he helped bring the franchise two NBA Championships and won two Finals MVPs as well.
Looking for a third-straight win, the Warriors were denied by the Suns 130-105, as Devin Booker led the way for Phoenix with 31 points. While a dominant win for the Suns, the storyline of the game came from a confrontation between Durant and Warriors guard Gary Payton II's father Gary Payton Sr. After the game, Durant addressed what the altercation was all about.
"It's always good when I run into an older player, especially in the 90s...because they feel like that's the golden years of the NBA...especially GP, I try to let them know what it would've been like if he'd have been on the court with me," Durant said. "They tend to talk down on the mentality of our era of players."
Durant also added that their banter started back in the summer with Team USA when he told the NBA Hall of Famer, among other things, that he couldn't guard him. Given Payton's reputation as one of the best defenders in NBA history—he has nine All-Defensive selections and a Defensive Player of the Year award—he made sure to chirp back at Durant.
Unless Payton decides to travel for the Warriors' next matchup against the Suns, it appears fans will have to wait till the next time Payton is courtside before him and Durant exchange words again.
