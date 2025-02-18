Kevin Durant's Statement on Warriors Star's Potential Future
The NBA All-Star weekend sparked many conversations about the future of the star-studded events, with many fans and players questioning the changes the league has made. Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green spent the weekend as an analyst, sharing some of his strong takes with viewers.
While Green was very honest about his displeasure with the All-Star events, the Warriors star hinted at his future after retirement.
"I've already been offered the Golden State Warriors head coaching job when I'm done," Green said. "I think I could be a good coach, but I don't want to be."
The four-time All-Star has proven to be one of the league's most impressive on-court minds, and his high basketball IQ could certainly translate to the sideline. While it is crazy for the Warriors to pre-offer him the head coaching position, it would not be surprising to see him in that position.
Green's former teammate and Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant revealed he can see the Warriors star being a head coach.
"I think Draymond would be an incredible head coach," Durant said. "I think he'd be a better head coach than he would be a TV analyst and he's pretty good at that."
"I just think he loves being on the floor and he loves teaching," Durant continued. "He loves that competitive nature of competing on the court. I think if he would go into TV, he would just be clawing and itching to get back on the floor. I think he'd be a great coach."
Durant puts his stamp of approval on the idea of Green becoming a head coach, despite their rocky past as Warriors teammates. Green's future post-retirement is cloudy, but between being an analyst and a head coach, he should be staying busy.
