Kevin Durant's Steph Curry statement goes viral
Kevin Durant is arguably the most outspoken player in the NBA today. Whether it's on social memdia or in interviews, he's always willing to speak his mind. The perfect example of that was during a Netflix documentary about the 2024 Olympics.
In a documentary called 'COURT OF GOLD', Durant had a viral line about Steph Curry's performance in the Olympics.
When Evan Fournier of Team France discussed the chemistry his team has been playing with for 10 years, Durant had the perfect rebuttal.
"That chemistry going to help youwhen you got to guard Steph," Durant questioned.
Needless to say, Durant's response immediately went viral.
Ultimately, Durant was proven right in his prediction. During the Olympic gold medal match, Steph Curry absolutely torched Team France and hit numerous daggers to end the game. It was a moment that was arguably the biggest basketball event of the year.
In the gold medal game against France, Curry put up 24 points, 5 assists, and 1 rebound on a staggering 8/13 shooting from deep. It was a moment to remind the world just how truly great Steph Curry still is at the game of basketball. One would have imagined that it would have catalyzed the Warriors to get him a better surrounding cast this season, but that didn't happen.
Kevin Durant and Steph Curry may no longer be teammates on the Golden State Warriors, but it's clear that Durant still loves playing with him.
Related Articles
NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors
WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement