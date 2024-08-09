Kevin Durant's Massive Steph Curry Statement After Heroic Olympics Comeback
August 8, 2024, Team USA vs Serbia, will forever be known as the Steph Curry game. It was a rare moment in time when all of the greatest NBA players in the world couldn't help but marvel like they were regular NBA fans when they saw what Steph Curry did - including Kevin Durant.
After Team USA's 17-point dramatic comeback victory against Serbia, Kevin Durant was interviewed by the media where he gushed over Steph Curry's heroics. Curry had the second-most Team USA points in history, putting up 36 points on 12/19 shooting from the field.
"That was a godlike performance," Durant said to the media. "That was tough because he felt like he was struggling throughout the whole tournament. And we always said each night it could be somebody different. And tonight, he showed up."
Durant was so amazed by Curry's performance that he even went as far as to say that it was God talking through him. It's a very rarified air for an NBA player to have another Hall of Fame player speak about them like that.
"God was with him tonight," Durant said about Curry. "He was with us tonight... He was everywhere. It was one of the greatest games I've ever seen him play."
What Steph Curry did against Serbia was a once-in-a-lifetime moment for anyone who enjoys basketball, not just the fans who spectate. It was a moment that no one will ever forget, and everyone will remember where they were when it happened.
