Inside The Warriors

Key Player Downgraded on Injury Report for Warriors-Hawks

The Golden State Warriors have updated their injury report against the Atlanta Hawks,

Joey Linn

Golden State Warriors guards Stephen Curry (30) and Gary Payton II look to the bench during a break in the action against the Charlotte Hornets during the first quarter at Spectrum Center.
Golden State Warriors guards Stephen Curry (30) and Gary Payton II look to the bench during a break in the action against the Charlotte Hornets during the first quarter at Spectrum Center. / Nell Redmond-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night as they look to get back in the win column after their loss to the LA Clippers on Monday. Star point guard Steph Curry was listed as questionable on the injury report entering that game against the Clippers, but ended up playing in the losing effort.

It was left knee bursitis that landed Curry on the injury report against LA, and that same injury designation has him on the injury report as probable against Atlanta. The probable listing means Curry is expected to play, but his teammate Gary Payton II has been added to the injury report as questionable with right calf tightness.

Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: “Gary Payton II has been added to the Warriors’ injury report tonight vs Hawks. Questionable. Right calf tightness.”

Payton is a key role player for Golden State, as his defensive versatility is something that allows Steve Kerr to utilize different lineup combinations. While Payton’s offensive game is limited, his athleticism allows him to still play a role on that end. 

Injuries have been an issue for Payton throughout his NBA career, but Golden State’s medical staff has done a good job taking care of him. The team will always be cautious with their players, and especially those with an injury history like Payton. 

A final status for the defensive guard will likely be revealed shortly before game time by Kerr.

Related Articles

WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement

NBA Admits Big Missed Call in Warriors-Celtics Game'

New Update on Jimmy Butler to Golden State Warriors Trade

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News