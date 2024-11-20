Key Player Downgraded on Injury Report for Warriors-Hawks
The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night as they look to get back in the win column after their loss to the LA Clippers on Monday. Star point guard Steph Curry was listed as questionable on the injury report entering that game against the Clippers, but ended up playing in the losing effort.
It was left knee bursitis that landed Curry on the injury report against LA, and that same injury designation has him on the injury report as probable against Atlanta. The probable listing means Curry is expected to play, but his teammate Gary Payton II has been added to the injury report as questionable with right calf tightness.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: “Gary Payton II has been added to the Warriors’ injury report tonight vs Hawks. Questionable. Right calf tightness.”
Payton is a key role player for Golden State, as his defensive versatility is something that allows Steve Kerr to utilize different lineup combinations. While Payton’s offensive game is limited, his athleticism allows him to still play a role on that end.
Injuries have been an issue for Payton throughout his NBA career, but Golden State’s medical staff has done a good job taking care of him. The team will always be cautious with their players, and especially those with an injury history like Payton.
A final status for the defensive guard will likely be revealed shortly before game time by Kerr.
