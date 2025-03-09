Key Starter Ruled Out for Warriors vs Pistons
The Golden State Warriors host the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night, coming off ten wins in their last 12 games. The Warriors most recently won a huge game against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday, but the two-point thriller was not filled with great news.
Less than a minute into Thursday's game, Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski left with a back injury and would not return.
Now, for Saturday's game against Detroit, the Warriors will be playing without a key starter because of it. The Warriors have ruled out Podziemski against the Pistons due to lower back soreness.
Podziemski, 22, has started the last nine games for the Warriors and 19 total this season. Through his 19 starts, Podziemski is averaging 13.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game, becoming a huge part of Golden State's lineup.
The Warriors are already playing without Jonathan Kuminga, so missing Podziemski as well puts a dent in their young depth.
With Podziemski sidelined, the Warriors will start Steph Curry, Moses Moody, Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green, and Quinten Post for Saturday's game. The Pistons are a dangerous team, led by young star Cade Cunningham, and have won ten of their last 12 games heading into Saturday's matchup with the Warriors.
Being down a couple of key players is dangerous territory for the Warriors on Saturday, and other guys will need to step up to avoid the home upset.
