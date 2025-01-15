Key Starter's Upgraded Injury Status for Warriors vs Timberwolves
After losing arguably the most disappointing game of the season against the Toronto Raptors on Monday night, the Warriors have the tough task of defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves to escape being a losing team.
The Warriors started the season with a very impressive 12-3 record, but ever since then, it's been one disappointing loss after another. There were moments where it seemed like the team was finally capturing the momentum and spirit they once had to start the season, but every bad loss completely eradicates that.
It's hard to see how the Warriors wouldn't be at their absolute lowest after Monday night's loss, but sometimes a team is at their most dangerous when they're at their lowest. To inspire a little more hope, the team may be getting back one of its important players tonight as well.
The Golden State Warriors have listed Draymond Green as questionable against the Minnesota Timberwolves due to a left L5-S1 disc injury and general illness. Green has not played since January 9, missing the team's last two games against the Indiana Pacers and Toronto Raptors.
Green has played in 33 out of the Warriors' 39 games this season, being relatively available for the team. Through those 33 games, Green is averaging 8.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.2 blocks, and 1.1 steals on 42/36/62 shooting from the field. For as older as Green has become, he remains a very important player on the court for the Warriors. The team has a record of 17-16 when he plays this season.
The Golden State Warriors face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves at 9:30 p.m. EST tonight.
Related Articles
WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement
NBA Admits Big Missed Call in Warriors-Celtics Game'