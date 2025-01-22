Inside The Warriors

Key Starters Injured for Warriors vs Kings Game

The Golden State Warriors will be without some major pieces against the Sacramento Kings

Logan Struck

Oct 9, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and forward Draymond Green (23) react to a call during the second quarter of the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images
After taking them down in the 2023 NBA playoffs, the Golden State Warriors have built up a competitive NorCal rivalry with the Sacramento Kings. Each meeting between the two Pacific squads seems to be good, but the tides have recently turned.

The Kings have beaten the Warriors four consecutive times, including a 30-point beatdown in their last meeting and a play-in win that sent Golden State home for the season in the prior matchup.

Regardless, many fans look forward to the point show that star point guards Steph Curry and De'Aaron Fox put on when they match up against each other, and Wednesday night should be no different.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) motions to Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5)
Oct 9, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) motions to Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) after scoring during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images / Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

Wednesday's matchup in Sacramento will not be an easy one for the Warriors, especially with their updated injury report that shows some unfortunate news.

The Warriors will be without All-Star forward Draymond Green and rising star wing Jonathan Kuminga on Wednesday. Green is sidelined with a left calf strain, while Kuminga remains out with a right ankle sprain.

Green has been out for four of the last five games, and the Warriors are just 1-3 in those four games without him. Kuminga is now set to miss his ninth consecutive game, and Golden State continues to find consistent forward depth with him, Green, and Kyle Anderson all sidelined.

Curry will be missing key parts of his supporting cast on Wednesday, but will certainly do all he can to get the road win in Steph-like fashion.

The Warriors and Kings tip off in Sacramento at 10:00 p.m. PT on Wednesday.

