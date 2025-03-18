Key Warriors Player Expected to Return From Injury vs Bucks
The Golden State Warriors have won 12 of their last 15 games to improve to 39-29 on the season, but the organization has still yet to put a complete product on the court.
Standout forward Jonathan Kuminga finally returned from a 31-game absence last week, but the Warriors are still not fully healthy. Second-year guard Brandin Podziemski has missed Golden State's last five games with a bilateral low back strain, but he could be nearing his return.
Podzmiemski's status has been upgraded for the first time since suffering the injury, as he is now listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks.
The 22-year-old guard is averaging 10.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game this season coming off an All-Rookie First Team appearance last year. With superstar guard Steph Curry sidelined on Tuesday, the Warriors could use Podziemski on the court.
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has been planning for Podziemski to return on Tuesday for a couple of days, and his upgraded status suggests that Kerr's target date was spot on.
“He’s good, he’s good. I think the target is Tuesday," Kerr said. "You know three in four nights we’re not throwing him out there tonight as you know and it doesn't make sense on the front end of a back-to-back. So the target’s Tuesday, hopefully he’ll be ready for that. He’s been on the court now for the last few days getting a lot of running and shooting, so he’s progressing well.”
While the Warriors are still not putting a fully healthy team on the court against Milwaukee, getting Podziemski back is one step in the right direction.
