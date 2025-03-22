Key Warriors Player Returning From Injury vs Hawks
Without Steph Curry playing, the Golden State Warriors need all of the help that they can get right now.
Prior to Curry's injury, the Warriors were looking like they'd finally be at full strength. Jonathan Kuminga returned, Brandin Podziemski returned, and now other key player is set to return from injury.
Golden State Warriors' guard Gary Payton II is set to return against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night.
Via @anthonyVslater: "Gary Payton II will play tonight in Atlanta. Missed last game with knee issue. Everyone besides Steph Curry available for the Warriors. Curry is back in San Francisco getting treatment for pelvic contusion. Kerr said he is doing well and there’s optimism he will join road trip."
Payton has dealt with a few injuries with the Warriors this season, missing 14 games thus far. Through 56 games, Payton has averaged 6.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.3 assists on 58/32/71 shooting from the field. Despite Payton's number not jumping off of the page, he's one of the best defenders on the team and a legitimate two-way player.
Without Curry available, the Golden State Warriors will need contributions from every player, including Gary Payton II. With Jimmy Butler leading the way, the team should still have a good chance to keep the momentum going as they face the Atlanta Hawks and other under .500 teams.
The Golden State Warriors face off against the Atlanta Hawks at 700 p.m. EST on Saturday.