Lakers Legend Makes Bold Steph Curry Statement

Shaq “knows” he would have won 6 Championships in a row if he played with Steph Curry



“Probably get a lot of flak, but I always said myself, I think I could've got 3 in a row with T-Mac, I think I could've got 2 with Vince, Oh I know I get 6 with Steph" pic.twitter.com/qjpdELCSG1