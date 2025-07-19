Inside The Warriors

Lakers Legend Makes Bold Steph Curry Statement

Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal had quite the bold statement about Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry

Apr 3, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Dončić (77) moves the ball against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena.
Apr 3, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Dončić (77) moves the ball against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Shaquille O'Neal knows how to draw attention to himself, whether that's what he says online or by appearing in countless commercials.

During a recent appearance on the "Off the Record" podcast, the former Los Angeles Lakers champion began listing names he could have imagined himself playing with throughout his illustrious career.

Then he rattled off how many titles they would have won.

“Probably get a lot of flak," O'Neal began, "but I always said (to) myself: 'I think I could've got three in a row with T-Mac. I think I could've got two with Vince ... I know I get six with Steph.'"

Next to Kobe Bryant, O'Neal and the Lakers won three titles — Bryant later won two alongside Pau Gasol, and O'Neal captured one more with the Miami Heat following the pair's split — and both solidified their spots among the league's all-time greats.

Had O'Neal returned to the Orlando Magic with Tracy McGrady or opted to move to Houston, perhaps they could have tried for a three-peat. If the center left the country to join Vince Carter in Toronto, a pair of rings might have awaited him.

If O'Neal were around during the Golden State Warriors' heyday? Perhaps the duo would have rivaled Michael Jordan's dominant championship runs in Chicago. But all of it is moot. O'Neal can dream about his four rings while he sleeps peacefully at night.

